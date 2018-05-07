Expect to see calorie count info in many more restaurants from today

That’s because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has finally introduced a new law that requires restaurants with 20 or more locations to post calorie count information in all of their stores, reports CNBC . The law is actually part of the Affordable Care Act legislation way back from 2010. It was originally supposed to go into effect in 2015, but had been delayed until today.

However, it’s likely you won’t notice any difference in some major fast-food chains like McDonald’s or Starbucks. That’s because many of their stores have already complied with the law by previously listing calorie count information in-store. It is hoped the new rule will help American consumers make more informed choices about how much they are eating when they eat out. Currently, over 40% of the U.S. population is obese.