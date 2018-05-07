Microsoft says a powerful new Kinect hardware is coming in 2019

Microsoft says it has a new Kinect device in the works, with some new sensors and plenty of computing power on board. The product is called Project Kinect for Azure . Microsoft says it’s a piece of hardware with a “small and powerful form factor.” It includes Microsoft’s “most advanced” time-of-flight sensor (used for 3D imaging) and some other new sensors.

Alas, it’s a sensor kit for developers to build into their own products, not a new direct-to-consumer device. But it’s nice to see that Microsoft is still actively developing on the Kinect platform.

Introducing Project Kinect for Azure, the most powerful sensor kit with spatial human and object understanding. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/k1UxoGhtXs — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 7, 2018

The Kinect is the motion-sensing input device produced by Microsoft for use with the Xbox 360 and Xbox One video gaming consoles, and with Microsoft Windows PCs. It’s also been used in health care to track patients’ movements in physical therapy.