Microsoft and DJI are teaming up to let Windows 10 machines control drones

Microsoft and the world’s biggest drone company, DJI, are working together to create a new software development kit (SDK). The SDK will let developers build “full flight control and real-time data transfer capabilities” into Windows 10 machines, the companies say. Microsoft says there are 700 million monthly active Windows 10 devices globally.

Using the Microsoft cloud and AI technologies, Microsoft and DJI will work together to create new drone services for various industries, including agriculture, construction, and public safety. DJI says it has adopted Microsoft’s Azure cloud to deliver its own commercial drone services.