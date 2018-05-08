These Citywide Behavioral Science Experiments Are Paying Off

In New York City, a redesigned reminder notice about SNAP food stamp eligibility has reduced the number of people who forget to submit to continue their benefits by almost 6% overall. People aren’t just remembering to file that paperwork, they’re doing it more quickly, which helps administrators keep the program running smoothly.

That same trouble seemed to be occurring with second-year college students on federal student aid, about 40% of which didn’t renew after their initial year in school. Many otherwise smart kids have to drop out because they can’t afford that mistake. At CUNY, several different tests led to the idea of paired email and text reminders around the deadline. That spurred 31% more kids into action.

In Chicago, where the subway becomes congested during Cubs games, a text reminder paired with a rebate for one free ride coaxed users to avoid peak time, reducing crowding by 17%. The effort keeps commuters from going crazy, and helps the trains keep running on time.

In each case, an intervention that cost just a few dollars or less per person yielded tens of thousands of dollars in benefit—or, in the case of Chicago, dramatically improved quality of life. But these are just three of dozens of behavioral science driven nudges being invented by the those city-sanctioned design teams, both of which have spent the last couple years collaborating with Ideas42, a nonprofit behavioral design firm, to show how small, thoughtful tweaks in how basic governmental processes work can make metros run more safely, smoothly, and ultimately convince citizens to act in ways that dramatically improve their lives.

The work–which was backed in New York by the Arnold Foundation, and in Chicago by the MacArthur Foundation–aligns with both funders’ goals of providing both more equity and opportunity to the underprivileged and creating a more just and verdant world. But for Ideas42, many of these successes are a chance to prove out that these concepts actually pay for themselves. Cities that buy-in by staffing their own behavioral design teams can provide their citizens with outsized rewards.

“The rubber meets the road for a lot of critical human services with city governments and with state governments,” says Anthony Barrows, an Ideas42 managing director who leads the organization’s city design work. “And so going to the largest cities in the country–if you’re doing something like helping people get access to food stamps more effectively, or helping them get access to their federal student financial aid more effectively–you’ve just baked scale into your work.”