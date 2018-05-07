I Unplugged From 2018 In A Sensory Deprivation Chamber

Peace? Tranquility? Psychedelic hallucinations? Anything and everything sounds better than the nonstop shouting match of 2018, which led me so far as to strip naked and close myself into a sensory deprivation tank–essentially a coffin of salt water–to discover true silence.

I’m not alone. To treat the modern condition, more and more people are turning to this pseudoscience trend popularized in the 1970s. These tanks are considered completely safe to try, though one CEO recently died inside a chamber.

And after my first “float” (as it’s called by “floaters”), I wouldn’t say I hated it, but I wouldn’t say I enjoyed the sensation, either.

