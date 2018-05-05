Manchester City’s Most Important Product After Soccer Is Content

No matter what the final scoreline is in Sunday’s match against Huddersfield, Manchester City FC will lift the trophy for England’s Premier League title. In fact, the club had pretty much sewed up the top spot a month before the end of the season, and in the process had set a record for the longest-ever winning streak at 18 games.

The club’s dominance in England this year was only slightly dampened by its early-ish exit from the most prestigious title in world football (soccer), Champions League–an ongoing tournament between the top teams across all European leagues. Manchester City also continues chasing its goal of becoming one of the biggest overall sports brands in the world. In world football, it still has a ways to go to match the reach and brand power of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and even crosstown rivals Manchester United. City’s rise to the sport’s upper echelons is much more recent, winning its first title in 44 years in 2012, sparked by the club’s 2008 purchase by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the half-brother of Sheikh Khalifa, the absolute monarch of the United Arab Emirates.

And like all major pro sports teams, Manchester City as a brand is equal parts sports team and media company, investing heavily in content and digital strategy to push its crest far beyond Manchester city limits. Nuria Tarre, the chief marketing officer of the team’s parent company City Football Group, says that aside from the game itself, the team’s digital and content strategy is probably its most important product.

“Our strategy is quite forward-looking,” she says. “Not only do you have to understand the various platforms and how to use them, you also need to know how to tell the stories that will set the right tone.”

Tarre says the brand voice and personality has been a bit more cheeky, trying to get its players out of their comfort zone. Part of this is shooting a lot of video content during training and around the clubhouse to bring fans inside as much as possible. The sponsored “tunnel cam” captures the moments before each game, when the players are in their final preparations. This season the team was also being constantly followed by an Amazon documentary crew.

“We want fans to get a real sense of the club, the players, and what goes on in training and elsewhere,” she says. “It’s always about trying to find more ways to bring fans closer to the club.”