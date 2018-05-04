Hey, Google, I want “Solo: A Star Wars Story” tickets

Who needs to use a computer or phone to buy tickets to the forthcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story when you can just command your Google Home to get them for you?

Today, the movie-ticketing company Fandango announced that it has integrated its service with Google Assistant, and is launching the ability to purchase film tickets using just your voice with the new Star Wars film, which opens May 25.

The feature is available any Google Assistant-compatible device, such as Android phones, Google Home, TVs, and more. Fandango expects to add the Google Assistant functionality to iOS devices by the end of the year.