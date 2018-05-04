Report: Billboard media president killed #MeToo stories about his bro

Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group president John Amato reportedly used sway to try and kill stories about Charlie Walk, the former president of Republic Records, who also happens to be Amato’s friend. According to multiple sources who spoke to the Daily Beast , Amato put the kibosh on several stories about his friend’s sexual misconduct.

Earlier this year, allegations surfaced that Walk inappropriately touched and harassed multiple women. This ultimately resulted in Walk stepping down from his role at Republic. This new report claims that writers at publications owned by Amato’s company–including both Billboard and Spin–reported and wrote at least three stories about Walk’s misconduct, and Amato derailed all of them. One aggregated story about the scandal on Billboard was reportedly taken offline. The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group wouldn’t comment specifically on the allegations, but told the Daily Beast that its publications “covered this story thoroughly.”

You can read the full report here.