If Investors Really Listened To Data, They’d Be Investing In Women

Put your intuition to the test for a moment: Would you say there are more words in the English language that start with K or that have a K as its third letter? Think about it for a moment.

When researchers asked a lot of smart people this question, they got a lot of wrong answers. More than two-thirds of respondents said that K more often appears as the first letter than the third. The truth is that a typical English text contains twice the number of words with K in the third position.

Because an analytical approach to solving this problem requires a dictionary and unreasonable amount of time, we must rely on intuition to answer it. Why, then, is most people’s intuition on this question so wrong?

What often feels like intuition, a sense of knowing from within, is often just bias. In this case, we fall victim to what’s known as “availability bias.” This thinking flaw causes people to consistently overweigh the importance or likelihood of things that are easy to recall. It’s easier to think of words like kite, kitten, and kick though there are far more words like lake, like, and dike. Judging how often K appears in English words is a low-stakes task, but what happens when it guides higher stakes decisions? A 2014 survey of more than 1,000 executives found that business leaders relied most often on gut instinct, beating out data and the advice of others. The results are often disastrous, predictable, and persistent as data coming out of angel and venture investment firms now attests.

To figure out how investment decisions are being made, Wharton’s Laura Huang planted her research team for two years inside five investment firms and watched, blow by blow, how they made decisions. She discovered that investors consciously grouped their areas of attention into two categories. The first was data. This was the stuff they gleaned from the financials and strategies presented by the entrepreneur, a broader understanding of market conditions and any other numbers they were able to crunch in spreadsheets. The second area they focused on was their perception of the entrepreneur him or herself. Did they trust this person? Did the investment feel right? Here, investors unabashedly relied on emotion and intuition.

So what happened when the analysis of data conflicted with gut instinct? “Intuition trumped any business data they had,” Huang concluded. These investors, who rely on their golden guts are paid handsomely for their magical-seeming intuitive talents. But is it working? Or are they falling into the same traps the rest of us do when considering the letter K?

At the industry level, the data looks bleak. Between 2011 and 2013, companies with a female CEO received $1.5 billion in venture capital investment while companies led by men received 34 times that amount. Yet, research indicates that women tend to be more successful, not less, when they lead ventures. A recent study of 22,000 publicly traded companies found that an increase in leadership positions in a company for women from 0% to 30% is associated with an increase of 15% in profitability. Female tech entrepreneurs, on average, generate a 35% higher return on investment than their male counterparts.