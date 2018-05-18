Your guide to surviving the first months of unemployment

At some point in your career, it’s likely you’ll face unemployment: whether it takes you awhile to find a job after graduation or you are the victim of a round of corporate layoffs. Workplace expert Amy Cooper Hakim says today’s global marketplace makes many positions disposable. “Organizations aren’t as committed to their employees, and employees aren’t as committed to their organizations. As such, long-standing tenure within organizations is much less common,” she says.

So when you’re out high and dry–and anxiously eyeing your savings account–what’s the best approach to job searching? Career branding expert Wendi Weiner says recent data suggest it takes at least six weeks–and up to eight months–to earn an offer letter, making what you do during this idle time vital. Marrying a sharp focus with tenacious hustling and a picky attitude is the best way to approach your career pursuits as you set a three-month goal for yourself. Here’s your expert-approved guide through the process:

Week one

Though you could be struggling with nerves, the first seven days also mean mornings sleeping in and catching up on the latest Netflix obsession. Hakim says not to give yourself too much of a hard time over this sluggish session, since it can actually do wonders for your psyche: “Allow yourself the chance to mourn your old job and to make peace with the change. This clarity of mind can help you to determine next steps, career wise, too,” she says.

You shouldn’t be completely unproductive though. “Research companies of interest and create a spreadsheet,” Weiner says. “Begin to research who are the key players at the companies, the positions available, and the target positions you are seeking.”

Don’t have the appetite to start networking in person yet? You can still set yourself up for future elbow-rubbing by updating all of your career documents and profiles, Weiner adds. From your LinkedIn profile to your resume and cover letter template, this will make the application process that much more seamless once you’re ready to put yourself out there. Don’t forget about recommendations, either—now is the time to reconnect with a former boss, a trusted mentor, or a colleague who will happily sing your praises, Hakim reminds.

One month in

Check yourself: By now you should have at least secured a few in-person interviews, attended networking lunches or functions, and sent out plenty of job applications. If you’re not getting yourself out there, you’re falling behind, according to the experts. Nearly 70% of all jobs are won via networking. This is the time when you should be shouting from the rooftops that you’re competitive, desired, and available for the right opportunity. “Your goal is to be noticed and recognized as a thought leader. Ask connections to introduce you to key players in your field. Ask others if they know of a job or of a person who might be able to help. Without being pushy or presumptuous, we get what we need when we ask for it,” Hakim explains.

Don’t forget to take copious notes about your experiences, whether face-to-face or digitally. This helps you concentrate on progress and pave the way for your next follow-up or interaction. “Have a column for notes/feedback so that you aren’t duplicating your efforts. You don’t want to haphazardly contact the same person or same company twice with that first email communication,” Weiner warns. “You also want to chart when you are receiving/sending responses to companies so that you are being proactive.”