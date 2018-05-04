advertisement
Pickle-flavored soft serve is innovation gone too far

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co. has made the decision to unleash pickle soft-serve ice cream on the world. As if we haven’t suffered enough with Mayochup, the Bon Jovi rosé, and the lack of Clearly Canadian on store shelves.

You can pick up the pickle ice cream for $5 at their Upper West Side shop in New York City. One question, though: Why would you want to? There’s a very good reason that pickle-flavored ice cream is neither one of Baskin Robbins 31 flavors nor has it been a featured player in ice cream’s 400-year history: It’s gross. Plus, if you are truly intent on combining the two,  you can just eat a pickle and ice cream separately.

While I’m all about innovation, these are two products that do not need to be combined. In short, no.

