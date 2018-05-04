Pickle-flavored soft serve is innovation gone too far

Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co. has made the decision to unleash pickle soft-serve ice cream on the world. As if we haven’t suffered enough with Mayochup , the Bon Jovi rosé , and the lack of Clearly Canadian on store shelves.

You can pick up the pickle ice cream for $5 at their Upper West Side shop in New York City. One question, though: Why would you want to? There’s a very good reason that pickle-flavored ice cream is neither one of Baskin Robbins 31 flavors nor has it been a featured player in ice cream’s 400-year history: It’s gross. Plus, if you are truly intent on combining the two, you can just eat a pickle and ice cream separately.

While I’m all about innovation, these are two products that do not need to be combined. In short, no.