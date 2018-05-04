Elon Musk hits back on complaints about Tesla’s wild earnings call

While you were sleeping this morning, Elon Musk was busy on Twitter trying to justify his brash behavior on Wednesday’s call regarding Tesla’s first-quarter earnings . You know, the call where he blasted investors for their “bonehead” and “boring” questions , opting instead to engage in a discussion about the future of the company with YouTuber and retail investor Gali Russell.

In the tweet below, he defends his behavior by claiming that two of the investor questions were already answered directly in the prepared earnings statement. For another query, concerning demand for the Model 3, he points to the more than 400,000 car reservations still waiting to be filled.

But of course, there are plenty of good reasons to ask such questions. For one, there is concern Tesla won’t be able to maintain demand for the Model 3, because of production issues that have stalled deliveries. Furthermore, Moody’s downgraded the company’s credit rating outlook this quarter from “stable” to “negative” for failing to meet its previously stated production goals.

Musk complains that he doesn’t want to engage with sell-side analysts who are shorting his stock. But as a public company, Tesla has an obligation to investors and it obviously benefits the company to keep them happy. Notably, Tesla’s stock took a dive Thursday morning after the call.

Please ignore this thread unless you’re interested in a tedious discussion about Tesla stock — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

