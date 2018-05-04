Nike CEO apologizes to staff for boys’ club culture at the company

After Nike’s toxic workplace culture was publicly revealed last month, CEO Mark Parker has finally apologized to his employees at a rare all-staff meeting on Thursday, reports the Wall Street Journal . Nike’s toxic workplace culture included regular incidents of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in addition to the bizarre practice of sometimes firing employees via a PowerPoint presentation. The revelations lead to the departures of several senior executives.

It’s not been reported exactly what Parker said to his employees at the all-staff meeting, which took place in the Tiger Woods Conference Center on Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon, campus, but earlier in the day the CEO sent an email to company staff inviting them to the meeting and saying he wanted “everyone to know that I’m personally committed to making Nike a place where everyone can thrive in an environment of respect, empathy, and equal opportunity for all.”

But perhaps Parker shouldn’t stop with his apologies after only addressing Nike’s staff. After all, the company’s toxic workplace culture has also hurt its customers. Don’t they deserve an apology, too?