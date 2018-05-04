Facebook is considering a paid, ad-free version of its social network

The company has been conducting market research in the last few weeks to understand if users would be willing to pay for an ad-free version of the service, reports Bloomberg , citing people familiar with the matter. Though Facebook has reportedly toyed with the idea in the past, there is now much more momentum for the subscription-based model in light of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

But don’t get too excited just yet. Bloomberg’s sources say there is plenty of internal debate over whether the company should pursue such changes to its business model. That being said, Facebook executives are also said to believe that user sentiment may be changing, and people who have previously said they wouldn’t pay to use Facebook may be changing their minds.