This Digital Inclusion Index Surveys Silicon Valley’s Whiteness

Over 41,000 people work at Google, Facebook, and Twitter but less than 2% of that workforce—only about 750 employees—is black. The rest of the tech industry mirrors that trend with African-American representation at 5% overall.

The National Urban League has taken that employment disparity, along with many other easily comparative social and economic variables to create its Digital Inclusion Index, which finds that black America has 74.1% of white America’s benefits from the digital economy. It shows how often people of color are getting a fair chance at upward mobility within the tech sector compared to their white counterparts.

The best way to think about that metric is as a pie chart: It represents that people of color are afforded access and opportunity to attain only three-quarters of the total pie in terms of knowledge growth, empowerment, and financial reward. More specifically, that total share is built off a weighted comparison of three factors: Digital skills and occupations account for 35% of that share, with digital access being another 35%, and supportive digital policies worth 30% of the total.

As a related report, entitled “Save Our Cities: Powering The Digital Revolution,” explains, the metric helps answer a basic question: “Are the new jobs, business, and educational opportunities created by increased digitization of our world being equally shared?”

The answer is not yet. “There’s no doubt that technology is now the axis upon which the 21st-century economy is turning,” says Marc Morial, the president of the National Urban League. “I believe there’s another Mark Zuckerberg in the black community,” he adds. “There’s somebody out there with a great idea. They may not have the visibility, the contacts, or the access to venture capital to be able to grow their business, but there is talent out there.”

The first step toward change, of course, is recognizing the roots of the problem. To that end, the National Urban League has tracked variables like how many black families have home computers, whether or not that means they can access high-speed broadband, and how much tech-related R&D money is flowing to historically black colleges, along with field-related student graduation rates compared to who gets hired.