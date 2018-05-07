This Doctor Is Tackling Refugees’ Unseen Struggle: Mental Health

In 2015, close to 3,300 people arrived each day on the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos , escaping war, famine, and persecution in their home countries across the Middle East and Africa. Aid workers stationed on the island would meet the refugees coming off the boats with food and blankets and medical help.

Essam Daod was one of those workers. A trained physician from Israel, Daod was finishing his residency in child psychiatry when the refugee crisis began to escalate. He and his wife Maria Jammal traveled to Lesbos in October 2015–a month when more than 200,000 refugees came to the island–to help. Daod administered CPR to people who nearly drowned in a shipwreck, and Jammal, a lawyer, helped counsel people and assist with getting them settled in the camps.

When they returned to their home in Haifa, Daod saw a photo in a newspaper, show him and a child he’d resuscitated after the shipwreck on October 28. Jammal remembered the kid. His name was Ahmed, and she met him when he arrived at the hospital after Daod treated him. He was silent and barely moving. Outside of the craziness of the camp, Daod recognized Ahmed had symptoms that they hadn’t noticed on Lesbos: He had endured catatonia–a deep traumatic shock.

“I realized I was being blind to the souls of refugees,” Daod says. “I was creating robots after doing each CPR by neglecting their souls.” As a child psychiatrist and trained psychotherapist, Daod knew how to treat Ahmed. But in the overwhelming conditions of the camps–the pressing need for food and medical assistance–there was no focus on people’s mental health needs.

Just a few months after that first trip to Lesbos, Daod and Jammal founded Humanity Crew, the first mental health first aid organization to establish and operate during the refugee crisis. They and a team of fellow Arabic-speaking mental health professionals that they’ve gathered meet refugees as they’re arriving in the camps and to offer psychological assistance, and to try to intervene with coping mechanism before the horrors of their journey, from leaving their country to crossing the Mediterranean by raft, calcify into trauma.

Since the first Humanity Crew mission in 2015, the nonprofit has deployed 194 delegations of volunteers, all of whom receive 30 hours of training and commit to staying in Greece for at least a month. They’ve provided over 26,000 hours of mental health assistance to 10,000 refugees. For his work, Daod was named a TED Fellow for 2018.

As he spent more time amid the refugee crisis, Daod soon learned that “as the body goes on a journey, the mind goes through four stages,” he says. There’s stage one: the acute trauma of fleeing their country and crossing the sea. Stage two revolves around acclimating to the camps, and stage three is the retraumatization of leaving the camp for an asylum country. In that new country, they go through stage four: the period of adjusting to their new home. “By understanding every stage, we provide suitable intervention at every step in the escape journey,” Daod says.