The Small Satellites Paving The Way For Low-Cost Exploration Of Deep Space

NASA’s next Mars mission, the InSight lander, is due to launch this Saturday, May 5, from Vandenberg Air Force base in California, the agency’s first interplanetary launch from the West Coast. In the works since 2010, the mission will shed new light on the interior of the red planet—and on the history of our own blue one—at a cost of more than $825 million. But it will also be accompanied by two small escorts that NASA hopes will one day allow us to explore deep space on the cheap.

The Atlas rocket that carries the spacecraft is due to launch at 4:05 a.m. PST. About 90 minutes later, once the upper stage leaves Earth’s atmosphere and orbit, the InSight lander itself will separate and will be on its way to Mars—a trip that will take about six months.

InSight will be followed closely by two small friends that will separate from the upper stage immediately after the lander: cubesats known as Mars Cube One, or MarCO, that measure no more than 36 cm (14 inches) on a side before their solar panels and antennas are deployed. While their job on the InSight mission will be to relay information about the lander as it descends to the planet’s surface, it is NASA’s hope that these two tiny spacecraft can demonstrate a new mode of interplanetary space exploration—one that costs considerably less than the full-scale missions that are the only thing that’s been possible until now.

KEEPING INSIGHT IN SIGHT

Once InSight reaches Mars, “it goes through seven minutes of terror as it passes through the atmosphere and slows from interplanetary speeds to a soft landing,” says MarCO chief engineer Andy Klesh. “As InSight travels through the EDL [Entry, Descent, and Landing] process, we always like to receive real-time information—minus the light delay—so that if anything does go wrong, we can pass on the lessons toward missions in the future.”

That information would normally be relayed to Earth by NASA’s Odyssey spacecraft, which has been in orbit around Mars since 2001. But Odyssey will be in the wrong position to keep tabs on InSight, so NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory needed another solution.

Enter MarCO. During EDL, InSight will transmit information to MarCO, and MarCO will boost and relay that signal to the 70-meter Deep Space Network antenna in Madrid. While it seems a relatively minor task for a mission that will span the vast distance between the Earth and Mars, it represents an important example of the utility of cubesats in deep space.

“The most important piece about MarCO as a tech demo is that it is a precursor to so many other missions and opportunities,” Klesh says. Among them is Exploration Mission 1, the first flight test of NASA’s planned platform for the human exploration of deep space. While EM-1 will send the Orion spacecraft into an orbit around the moon, it will also carry 13 cubesats that will do everything from searching for lunar ice to launching the solar system’s first space-weather station.