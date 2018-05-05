Kentucky Derby live-stream 2018: How to watch the big horse race without a TV

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the 144th Kentucky Derby online this afternoon, hold your horses before you run out and buy a TV. NBC Sports, which is airing the race, offers plenty of ways to live-stream it straight from Louisville to your computer or mobile device.

That’s the good news. The bad news is, you’ll still need a pay-TV login or a subscription to a paid streaming service if you want to access the stream. Fortunately, some services offer free trials, and they’re pretty easy to cancel, which means you might be able to snag a free month. Post time for the race is 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 5.

I’ve rounded up a few streaming options for NBC below:

Desktop : The NBC Sports website will let you watch the race from your computer. For this option, you’ll need a pay-TV login for a cable, satellite, or telecom service (or perhaps you can borrow a login from a friend or parent). More info here.

: The NBC Sports website will let you watch the race from your computer. For this option, you’ll need a pay-TV login for a cable, satellite, or telecom service (or perhaps you can borrow a login from a friend or parent). More info here. Mobile : The NBC Sports mobile apps are a good way to stream the race on your smartphone or tablet. Again, you’ll need that dreaded pay-TV account. The iOS version is here. The Android version is here.

: The NBC Sports mobile apps are a good way to stream the race on your smartphone or tablet. Again, you’ll need that dreaded pay-TV account. The iOS version is here. The Android version is here. Streaming Services: An number of paid streaming services offer access to live NBC streams, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu With Live TV, and Sony’s PlayStation Vue. Access is not available everywhere, so if you’re not already a member of one of these services, I recommend you plug in your zip code before signing up. That will tell you if NBC is available in your area.

Today’s Kentucky Derby has 20 contenders competing for a $2 million purse. Ever wonder where these horses get their odd names? More on that here.