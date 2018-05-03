advertisement
The Academy has kicked out Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

[Photo: Flickr user Kate Haskell]
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Mere days after the jury returned a guilty verdict in Bill Cosby’s post-#MeToo re-trial, the disgraced star has been removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He has company, too. The Academy also opted to jettison Oscar-winning director and convicted child rapist Roman Polanski. Considering that Harvey Weinstein was also expelled within days of the allegations against him first emerging last fall, the expulsion of Polanski seems overdue. Still in the Academy: Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen. For now.

