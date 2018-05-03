NPR, WNYC, WBEZ, and “This American Life” got their own podcast app

Some of the biggest names in podcasting just got a podcast app to call their own. NPR, WNYC Studios, WBEZ Chicago, and This American Life announced that they have teamed up to acquire the podcast app, Pocket Casts.

The app has been around since 2008 and slowly became one of the highest-rated podcast listening apps. It works well for users on every operating system, and especially anyone whose Apple Podcasts app couldn’t handle the latest iOS update on their iPhone (*ahem*). It also has helpful features like listing episodes you’ve already started and shows what you have downloaded but not heard. Plus it’s super easy to make and reorder playlists, which is key to a good commute.

The titans of podcasting are responsible for more than 170 million downloads per month, according to a press release about the acquisition. Their contributions to the podcast landscape include shows like Serial, This American Life, 2 Dope Queens, Making Oprah, Planet Money, and Radiolab. While they all already have their own standalone apps, which were presumably expensive to make, collaborating on Pocket Casts will undoubtedly help listeners discover new shows and provide podcast producers with better insights.