GoDaddy to alt-right leader Richard Spencer: Find an alt web host

Sartorially-championed white nationalist Richard Spencer just got punched in the face –this time, in the figurative sense.

The web provider GoDaddy has taken down the alt-right figurehead’s web domain, the appropriately named altright.com.

“It is our determination that altright.com crossed the line and encouraged and promoted violence in a direct and threatening manner,” a GoDaddy spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

This development comes just a couple of weeks after Facebook pulled its pages for Spencer’s altright.com and National Policy Institute. Although the far-right firebrand’s Twitter account is still standing, it’s not yet known where Spencer will next establish a permanent HQ for his views on white ethno-states.