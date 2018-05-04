Top 5 Ads Of The Week: Arrested Star Wars Development, And More

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans in game three of their conference’s NBA playoffs. And when Steph Curry hits his first (of undoubtedly many) three-pointers, another game will start. This week Under Armour unveiled its new real-time, mobile trivia game Steph IQ that takes the live trivia rush of HQ and mixes it up with the NBA playoffs action of its marquee spokesman. More than just a way to plug the new Curry 5s (though, to be clear, it’s exactly what this is), it’s also an intriguing experiment with both fans’ second-screen habits and their tolerance for the trade-off between an ad and something fun to do while watching hoops. Onward!

Under Armour “Steph IQ” What: Steph IQ, Under Armour’s new real-time, mobile trivia game pegged to Steph Curry and the NBA Playoffs. Who: Under Armour, RED Interactive Why we care: As Under Armour’s head of global consumer engagement and digital marketing Jim Mollica told me earlier this week, “Steph IQ is one of the first-ever mobile games triggered by an athlete’s live performance that marries the physical and digital experience of watching a sporting event.” We’ve heard for years that sports are the last bastion of appointment viewing, and this is a prime example of the increasingly unique ways brands can provide fans with additional value and entertainment (as well as access to prizes like, uh, free pairs of Curry 5s and $10K in Under Armour store credit) while they’re watching the game. Star Wars “Arrested Development” What: Ron Howard lends his Arrested Development narrator styles to A New Hope to help promote Solo: A Star Wars Story. Is this real life? Who: Disney, StarWars.com Why we care: As my colleague Joe wrote earlier this week, “two great tastes . . . tasting great together.” The absurdity of the Bluth family epic combined with the absurdity of our culture’s greatest space opera is truly a sight to behold.

Delsey Paris “What Matters Is Inside” What: An animated ad for luggage that’s somehow able to both convey the value of experience and get me mildly emotional. (Be sure to turn on those subtitles.) Who: Delsey Paris, Buzzman Why we care: We’re always hearing about how the value of experience far outweighs that of possessions, and here is a story that illustrates (ANIMATION PUN) that pretty perfectly while also tying in just how the brand’s product can help make those experiences better. The only thing the film doesn’t show is the part where Simon is stopped at airport security and has to convince the airline to let him carry his smart luggage on the plane. Teleflora “Courtney & Patrice” What: The flower company’s Mother’s Day campaign “Love Makes a Mom,” features three moms telling their own unique stories of motherhood. Who: Teleflora, Wonderful Agency, Riess Hill Why we care: Each of the three spots are equally sweet, striking the balance between hardship, heart, and—don’t dry heave now, but I’m going to say it–authenticity. It feels real. And in a world littered with both ridiculous and unrealistic images of idealized motherhood, it’s pretty refreshing.

Bahay Tuluyan “Stop the Silence” Stop the Silence These are stories of children that we cannot be silent about. Help us help them. Call us at ‎+63 2 254 0212.Trigger warning – this video contains drawings that depict sexual abuse of children. Posted by Bahay Tuluyan on Monday, April 30, 2018 What: A shockingly effective PSA to raise awareness for a Philippines children’s shelter, using actual drawings from abused kids to show just how dire the situation is. Be warned: It is devastating. Who: Bahay Tuluyan, TBWA/SMP Why we care: I say it’s devastating, but that’s also why it’s so effective. You can’t watch this and not want to A) scream, but also B) help out somehow. It will make you sad. It will make you angry. It is as brutal an indictment of our world as almost anything–and that’s entirely the point. That there are survivors out there working to move on and organizations like this aiming to help them do it is the silver lining here–and this PSA conveyed all of that near perfectly.