7 Questions You Should Consider When You’re Miserable At Work

From my own career change to the stories I hear from my clients and workshop students, often we think we want to change careers when the problem is our work environment instead. If you find yourself stuck, unsure what to do next, or thinking about changing careers, I recommend starting by figuring out whether the problem is your career or your workplace. Take some time to answer the following questions–and take note of your answers. You might be surprised by what you discover.

1. Do You Like What You Do For Work? Why?

Make a list of every task and responsibility you have at work, and then next to it, write why you like it or not. When you are done, look at your list. How many times is the reason why you don’t like something related to the way your boss or coworkers interact with you? For example, you might love social media, but hate that your boss has to approve every single tweet. Or that your Instagram posts have to be funny (you don’t like funny, you like beautiful). If what you don’t like about a task is related to your work environment, ask yourself whether you would like to execute the same task under different circumstances.

2. Do You Feel A Sense Of Ownership At Work?

Studies show people need to feel they have a say in what they do in order to feel happy professionally. Ask yourself whether you would love your work if you felt you had more autonomy in executing it. This is often the reason why people want to have their own business. Before quitting your full-time job to be an entrepreneur, ask yourself whether working for a company that gave you more freedom and autonomy would be enough for you to enjoy your job.

3. Is Learning Encouraged At Your Company?

A huge reason why people become unsatisfied at work is that they stop learning. What if you could learn more about your current profession and upgrade your skills: Would you still want to change careers? Are you bored with the profession or with the level you are required to work at? Would you still love design, for example, if you could work on much more complex projects? Is your profession one that continuously evolves, or is it a fairly static field?

4. Have You Had The Same Job At Different Companies? If So, Did You Dislike Those Too?

If you see a pattern where you always disliked the work you do, you should change professions. If you liked it in the past but hate it now, ask yourself what’s changed–it might not be about the job, but rather related to the questions above. Sometimes, though, we change: If that is the case, the best course of action is to accept things shifted for you at a “soul” level, and get ready to respond to your new calling once it emerges.