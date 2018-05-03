Ron Howard Brings “Arrested Development” Narration To “Star Wars”

Who: Ron Howard and StarWars.com.

Why we care: One of the most-used memes of the Trump era has been the Arrested Development narrator. It’s one of the simplest ways to playfully predict that whatever the president has just claimed will eventually be proven untrue. The enduring popularity of the show’s narration, however, is also good news for the voice behind it.

Ron Howard, who was one of the producers on the show, along with its in-house Greek chorus, is now reviving his Arrested narration to help promote his new film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Created in partnership with StarWars.com, the new video finds Howard recounting the plot of the original Star Wars, now known as A New Hope, with the familiar beats and rhythms of his Arrested narration. “Now the story of a family who wants to rule the galaxy, and the one son who had no choice but to save it,” he says at the beginning. It pretty much goes how you think from there on, but if you’re a fan of both things being combined here, it’s a delightful journey nonetheless.