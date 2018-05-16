These are the most important minutes of any meeting

Few people like meetings, and that’s probably because they’re increasingly overtaking the workday. Over the past 50 years meetings have grown from less than 10 hours a week to nearly 23 hours, not including impromptu gatherings, Harvard Business Review reports. That’s more than half of our workweek.

“Meetings may seem too frustrating and too numerous, but they continue because they’re the center for getting work done and building relationships,” says Chris Battles, senior vice president and general manager of communications and collaboration for LogMeIn, provider of collaboration software including the meeting platform GoToMeeting. “Real-time, face-to-face interaction, even at distance, unlocks insight, and that’s powerful.”

The reason meetings get a bad reputation is because their powerful moments are often allowed to slip away, says Battles. “We may have too many things to address or time constraints due to scheduling meetings back to back,” he says. “This results in the ‘gold’ being lost.”

You can reenergize your meetings by learning to recognize the most important minutes and by setting up a system that creates more of them.

Look for verbal and nonverbal cues

Identify critical points in your meetings by paying attention to the language of the participants. “We’ve all been in meetings where we’re bored senseless, checking our phone and completely disengaged,” says Battles. “You can tell when a spot in the meeting hits home when people suddenly become physically present and emotionally present.”

Watch for people who start taking notes or lean in. Another sign is when people begin to contribute. They’re not just paying attention; they’re adding their own insights.

“It’s those ‘Yes, and…’ conversations,” says Battles. “It’s the part of the meeting when people are open to the information and how relates to them. It’s when they talk about how the information personally impacts their world.”