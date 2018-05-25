Here’s how to see the data that tech giants have about you

The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal that broke earlier this year will probably hold the crown as 2018’s biggest story in tech. It came to light that upwards of 87 million Facebook users had their Facebook data harvested–most without their knowledge–which was used to help sway public opinion in political events, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the 2016 EU referendum in the U.K., which resulted in Brexit.

The fallout has seen Facebook embroiled in its biggest crisis yet, prompting the social network to commit to a raft of changes to the way it handles (and lets others access) user data. It’s also left average everyday internet users with new questions about what data the tech giants hold about us—and what they’re doing with it.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide. We’ll show you how to to find and download the data that Facebook, its subsidiary Instagram, Apple, Google (including YouTube), and Twitter have on you. (The data they’re willing to provide, that is—which in some cases falls short of including everything they’ve collected and stored.)

As you’ll see, some of these companies have made the job easier than others. It’s also important to note that downloading your data doesn’t take it away from the company in question. Each tech giant will still retain the data it has about you. But at least you’ll have a better sense of what they know.

How to download your Facebook data

A word of warning: Depending on how long you’ve used Facebook, you might be shocked at how much data it has on you. We’re not just talking about photos you’ve posted and places where you’ve checked in. Facebook’s data on you often include things like your political views, who you’ve unfriended, and even facial recognition data. It’s all very Nineteen Eighty-Four. Still interested in going down this rabbit hole? Here’s how:

Go to the “Your Facebook Information” page of your Facebook account. Next to the “Download Your Information” menu, click the View button. On the “Download Your Information” page, you’ll see a checklist of the items you can include in your download. These range from Posts to Calls and Messages. Our advice is to make sure all of these options are checked, so you can see everything the company has on you. Under the New File menu at the top of the page, choose your data range (select “all of my data”), the format you want the data in (HTML is easiest) and the media quality (“high” is best if you want good copies of all your photos). Now click the Create File button. Next, you’ll get an email from Facebook saying that it’s working on compiling the information. You’ll get another email when the information is available for download. Follow the link in the email to download all your Facebook data as a zip file. Inside that file, you’ll find folders along with an HTML file. Click on the HTML file to begin navigating all the information Facebook has on you.

How to download your Instagram data

Downloading your Facebook data doesn’t include any data the company has on you via its Instagram app. If you want all that info, you’ll need to download it separately:

Make sure you’re logged into your Instagram account in your web browser. Go to the Data Download Tool page. On this page, you’ll see a note saying “We’ll email you a link to a file with your photos, comments, profile information, and more. We can only work on one request from your account at a time, and it may take up to 48 hours to collect this data and send it to you.” Enter your email address in the field on the page and then click the Next button. On the next page, enter your Instagram password. Now click the Request Download button. Once you’ve done this, Instagram will begin assembling a file with all your videos, photos, messages, and comments you’ve posted. Wait patiently for the email from Instagram, then click on the link it contains to download your info. Open the downloaded zip file to see everything the visual social network has on you.

How To Download Your Google Data

When it comes to collecting data about you, Google is almost as scary as Facebook in terms of what the company collects and stores. This is all the more true if you’re a big user of Google’s services such as Gmail and G Suite. Not only does Google have a copy of every email you’ve sent or received, but if you use its Maps app, it may have a history of your locations. The company also knows every Google News article you’ve ever read, everything you’ve ever searched for, and every query you’ve asked Google Assistant. Have I mentioned it knows about the YouTube videos you’ve watched?