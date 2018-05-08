Don’t Embellish Your Resume–Do These Things Instead

There’s nothing wrong with playing up your skills on a resume to present yourself in the best possible light. But there’s a difference between slightly embellishing and downright lying. Countless Americans, though, are guilty of the latter, especially among the under-40 set. In fact, 26% of workers in that age range admit to lying on a resume, according to data from Udemy . Workers over 40 aren’t off the hook, though–7% of those 40 and above have gone the same route.

If you’re thinking of lying on your resume to make up for the fact that it’s otherwise not all that impressive, you should know that doing so could end up costing you the jobs you apply for and damaging your reputation in the process. Here’s a better approach to making yourself more appealing to prospective employers.

1. Be Smart About Highlighting Your Most Impressive Skills

Maybe you’re not coming in with the most eye-catching job title. But if you have the same skills as someone at, say, the director level, talk them up. Use data and statistics to show that you’re equally capable of getting the job done, and that you have a proven track record of success. It’s a better bet than putting down a job title you never actually held.

2. Load Up On Action Verbs

Your resume should tell employers about the many things you’ve done in your career, so the more action items you include, the more attractive a candidate you’ll be. So talk up the various tasks you’ve tackled in previous roles, and focus on language such as “managed,” “created,” and “implemented.” Words like that will help the person reading your resume picture you doing those tasks, thus helping to make your case.

3. Tailor Your Resume To The Jobs You’re Applying For

Maybe you didn’t spend the bulk of your time at your last job meeting with clients and presenting marketing pitches, but if you did that some of the time, and the role you’re applying to now hinges on your ability to present and sell, then that’s something you want to focus on. Tailoring a resume to a specific job by focusing on certain aspects of your career isn’t lying, provided you did the things you claim you did, and there’s nothing wrong with not including certain former responsibilities that aren’t relevant to the job at hand. Emphasizing the things prospective employers want to see is a good way to get their attention.

