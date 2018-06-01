Your creative calendar: 94 things to see, hear, and read this June

It used to be summer TV was a dry gulch of reruns and unwatchable eye-garbage, leaving movies to reign supreme over the season. Obviously, everything has changed now. Even with most network shows on creatively regenerative hiatus, there’s still roughly a billion other outlets carefully curating video content that could compete with fall season primetime, and in some cases run right over it. While Netflix continues its Goliath-like dominance of digital programming–have you caught up with Kimmy Schmidt AND Arrested Development yet?–Hulu and Amazon are catching up, and old standbys on network and cable are bringing their summer A-game, too. Good thing the movies in June uniformly suck, otherwise we’d never get outside to feel the wind on our sun-reddened faces. Oh wait, those movies are awesome? Never mind. Prepare to plot your entertainment month with Fast Company‘s guide to all the daylight-stealing movies, books, and albums, etc., sure to leave so many kites un-flown this month.