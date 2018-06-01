Your creative calendar: 94 things to see, hear, and read this June

It used to be summer TV was a dry gulch of reruns and unwatchable eye-garbage, leaving movies to reign supreme over the season. Obviously, everything has changed now. Even with most network shows on creatively regenerative hiatus, there’s still roughly a billion other outlets carefully curating video content that could compete with fall season primetime, and in some cases run right over it. While Netflix continues its Goliath-like dominance of digital programming–have you caught up with Kimmy Schmidt AND Arrested Development yet?–Hulu and Amazon are catching up, and old standbys on network and cable are bringing their summer A-game, too. Good thing the movies in June uniformly suck, otherwise we’d never get outside to feel the wind on our sun-reddened faces. Oh wait, those movies are awesome? Never mind. Prepare to plot your entertainment month with Fast Company‘s guide to all the daylight-stealing movies, books, and albums, etc., sure to leave so many kites un-flown this month.
MOVIES
- Upgrade, premieres June 1.
- Action Point, premiers June 1.
- Adrift, premieres June 1.
- A Kid Like Jake, premieres June 1.
- Hereditary, premieres June 8.
- Ocean’s 8, premieres June 8.
- Hotel Artemis, premieres June 8.
- Zoo, premieres June 8.
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, premieres June 8.
- Nancy, premieres June 8.
- The Incredibles 2, premieres June 15.
- Superfly, premieres June 15.
- Tag, premieres June 15.
- Gotti, premieres June 15.
- Eating Animals, premieres June 15.
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, premieres June 22.
- Under the Silver Lake, premieres June 22.
- The Catcher Was A Spy, premieres June 22.
- Boundaries, premieres June 22.
- The Hustle, premieres June 29.
- Hover, premieres June 29.
- Woman Walks Ahead, premieres June 29.
- Three Identical Strangers, premieres June 29.
Movies to Watch at Home
- November 13: Attack on Paris, premieres June 1 on Netflix.
- Erik Griffin: Amerikan Warrior, premieres June 8 on Showtime.
- Alex Strangelove, premieres June 8 on Netflix.
- Julian McCullough: Maybe I’m a Man, premieres June 8 on Comedy Central.
- Maktub, premieres June 16 on Netflix.
- Brain on Fire, premieres June 22 on Netflix.
TV
- C.B. Strike, premieres June 1 on Cinemax.
- Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, premieres June 1 on TruTV.
- Pose, premieres June 3 on FX.
- Succession, premieres June 3 on HBO.
- Dietland, premieres June 4 on AMC.
- Condor, premieres June 6 on Audience Network.
- American Woman, premieres June 7 on Paramount Network.
- Cloak and Dagger, premieres June 7 on Freeform.
- The Staircase, premieres June 8 on Netflix.
- Just Another Immigrant, premieres June 8 on Showtime.
- Claws, premieres June 10 on TNT.
- Goliath, premieres June 15 on Amazon.
- The Affair, premieres June 17 on Showtime.
- 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, June 18 on MTV.
- Drunk History, premieres June 19 on Comedy Central.
- Yellowstone, premieres June 20 on Paramount Network.
- Queen of the South, premieres June 21 on USA Network.
- Shooter, premieres June 21 on USA Network.
- Detroiters, premieres June 21 on Comedy Central.
- Marvel’s Luke Cage, premieres June 22 on Netflix.
- Preacher, premieres June 24 on AMC.
- GLOW, premieres June 29 on Netflix.
MUSIC
- Father John Misty, God’s Favorite Customer, June 1.
- Ben Howard, Noonday Dream, June 1.
- Joan of Arc, 1984, June 1.
- LUMP, LUMP, June 1.
- Neko Case, Hell-On, June 1.
- Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson, Apart, June 1.
- Kanye West, Love Everyone, June 1.
- Mazzy Star, Still Constant Image, June 1.
- Oneohtrix Point Never, Age Of, June 1.
- Jorja Smith, Lost and Found, June 8.
- Dierks Bentley, The Mountain, June 8.
- Gruff Rhys, Babelsberg, June 8.
- Kanye West & Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, June 8.
- Lily Allen, No Shame, June 8.
- Lykke Li, So Sad So Sexy, June 8.
- Snail Mail, Lush, June 8.
- The Get Up Kids, Kicker, June 8.
- Christina Aguilera, Liberation, June 15.
- Chromeo, Head Over Heels, June 15.
- Johnny Marr, Call the Comet, June 15.
- Mike Shinoda, Post Traumatic, June 15.
- The English Beat, Here We Go Love, June 15.
- Dawes, Passwords, June 22.
- Gang Gang Dance, Kazuashita, June 22.
- Nine Inch Nails, Bad Witch, June 22.
- Panic! at the Disco, Pray for the Wicked, June 22.
- Florence + the Machine, High As Hope, June 29.
- Jim James, Uniform Distortion, June 29.
- Ray Davies, Our Country: Americana Act II, June 29.
BOOKS
- Florida by Lauren Groff, out on June 1.
- The President Is Missing by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, out on June 4.
- Invitation to a Bonfire by Adrienne Celt, out on June 5.
- Sick by Porochista Khakpour, out on June 5.
- Tonight I’m Someone Else by Chelsea Hodson, out on June 5.
- There There by Tommy Orange, out on June 5.
- A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza, out on June 12.
- Fight No More by Lydia Millet, out on June 12.
- Good Trouble by Joseph O’Neill, out on June 12.
- Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht, out on June 12.
- Girl, Balancing and Other Stories by Helen Dunmore, out on June 15.
- Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li, out on June 19.
- The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai, out on June 19.
- A Thousand Beginnings and Endings edited by Ellen Oh and Elsie Chapman, out on June 26.
[Photo Illustration: Daisy Korpics for Fast Company; Luke Cage:David Lee/Netflix; GLOW: Erica Parise/Netflix; Claws: Skip Bolen/Turner; Preacher: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC/Sony Pictures Television; Pose: JoJo Whilden/FX; Won’t You Be My Neighbor?: The Fred Rogers Company; C.B. Strike: Steffan Hill/CINEMAX; Under the Silver Lake: courtesy of A24; Ocean’s 8: Barry Wetcher; Woman Walks Ahead: courtesy of A24; The Incredibles 2: Pixar]