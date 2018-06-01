advertisement
Your creative calendar: 94 things to see, hear, and read this June

Get ready for Ocean’s 8 to steal your heart, The Incredibles 2 to overpower you, Christina Aguilera to make your ear drums pop, and much more.

By Daisy Korpics3 minute Read

It used to be summer TV was a dry gulch of reruns and unwatchable eye-garbage, leaving movies to reign supreme over the season. Obviously, everything has changed now. Even with most network shows on creatively regenerative hiatus, there’s still roughly a billion other outlets carefully curating video content that could compete with fall season primetime, and in some cases run right over it. While Netflix continues its Goliath-like dominance of digital programming–have you caught up with Kimmy Schmidt AND Arrested Development yet?–Hulu and Amazon are catching up, and old standbys on network and cable are bringing their summer A-game, too. Good thing the movies in June uniformly suck, otherwise we’d never get outside to feel the wind on our sun-reddened faces. Oh wait, those movies are awesome? Never mind. Prepare to plot your entertainment month with Fast Company‘s guide to all the daylight-stealing movies, books, and albums, etc., sure to leave so many kites un-flown this month.

MOVIES

Movies to Watch at Home

TV

MUSIC

BOOKS

  • Florida by Lauren Groff, out on June 1.
  • The President Is Missing by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, out on June 4.
  • Invitation to a Bonfire by Adrienne Celt, out on June 5.
  • Sick by Porochista Khakpour, out on June 5.
  • Tonight I’m Someone Else by Chelsea Hodson, out on June 5.
  • There There by Tommy Orange, out on June 5.
  • A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza, out on June 12.
  • Fight No More by Lydia Millet, out on June 12.
  • Good Trouble by Joseph O’Neill, out on June 12.
  • Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht, out on June 12.
  • Girl, Balancing and Other Stories by Helen Dunmore, out on June 15.
  • Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li, out on June 19.
  • The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai, out on June 19.
  • A Thousand Beginnings and Endings edited by Ellen Oh and Elsie Chapman, out on June 26.

[Photo Illustration: Daisy Korpics for Fast Company; Luke Cage:David Lee/Netflix; GLOW: Erica Parise/Netflix; Claws: Skip Bolen/Turner; Preacher: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC/Sony Pictures Television; Pose: JoJo Whilden/FX; Won’t You Be My Neighbor?: The Fred Rogers Company; C.B. Strike: Steffan Hill/CINEMAX; Under the Silver Lake: courtesy of A24; Ocean’s 8: Barry Wetcher;  Woman Walks Ahead: courtesy of A24; The Incredibles 2: Pixar]

