These Are The Emails You Should Send When You Start A New Job

It’s your first week on the job, and age-old wisdom tells you that it’s important that you make a splash and hit the ground running.

But, uhhh . . . how? What the heck are you supposed to say in order to impress these people who are all still strangers to you? Start by sending a few of these emails (use your best judgment–there’s no need to clog up people’s inboxes unnecessarily) during your first week on the job. Related: Do This In Your First Hour, Day, Week, And Month In Your New Job For The Team Member You’ll Be Working Closely With This colleague reports directly to your same manager, and you know you’ll be working side-by-side on a number of different projects. There’s virtually no time to get to know each other during the hustle and bustle of the workday, so forge a connection with a casual invite to coffee or lunch. Bonus points if you can treat that person (but no points lost if you can’t). Hey [Name], I know that we’ve already been briefly introduced, but I just wanted to send you a quick note to say that I’m really looking forward to working with you here!

I’d love to find a time when we can grab lunch or a quick coffee to chat and get to know each other a little better. Does [day] at [time] work for you? It’s my treat! Let me know,

[Your Name] For The Department You’ll Be Collaborating With Aside from your immediate team members, you know you’ll also be working cross-functionally with a different department on a pretty regular basis. It never hurts to reach out and introduce yourself–so you aren’t that awkward stranger lingering in the room when your first meeting rolls around. Hey [Department] team, Hope you’re all having a great day!

I’m [Your Name] and I’m the new [job title] here. Since I know we’ll be working together on quite a few different projects, I wanted to reach out and briefly introduce myself. I’m super excited to work with you all and am looking forward to meeting you personally during our upcoming meeting on [date]. See you soon,

[Your Name] For The Projects Or Clients You’ll Be Taking Over No matter how conscientious the employee who came before you was, you’re likely still going to have to jump on some unfinished projects. Or maybe you need to introduce yourself as the new point of contact for the clients you’ll be handling from this point on. Hello [Name], I hope your week is going well!

My name is [Your Name], and I’m the new [job title] here at [Company Name]. I’ll be taking over as your new point of contact for [task or project] moving forward. So, please don’t hesitate to reach out with anything you need, I’m happy to help! Once I’m up and running, I’ll be back in touch so I can make sure we’re meeting all our current goals–and if not–what we can do to get there. All the best,

[Your Name] Related: Your New Job Is Stressing Out Your Brain–Here’s How To Help It Relax For The Person Who Used To Have Your Position Of course, if your predecessor moved on to a totally different company, there’s no point in getting in touch. But if that employee is still around and was promoted or moved to a different department, it can be helpful to strike up a bond–especially if you have any questions or challenges as you get acclimated to your new role. Hey [Name],

My name is [Your Name], and as I’m sure you know, I’m the new [job title] here. I’ve heard from so many people how awesome you were in this role, so I knew I just had to introduce myself. I’m really looking forward to getting up to speed in this new position–I know I have some big shoes to fill! If you have any quick tips for success in this role, don’t hold back :). Happy to be part of the team,

[Your Name] For The People In Your Network In most cases, a post on LinkedIn will take care of announcing your job change to your network. But if there are contacts from your past job–whether it’s vendors, freelancers, press contacts, or someone else–that you’re hoping to continue working with in your new role, it never hurts to update them personally. Hey [Name],

I hope you’re having an awesome week! I’m reaching out from my new email address. I’m no longer with [Previous Company Name] and have accepted a new opportunity here at [New Company Name] as a [position title]. I really enjoy collaborating with you, so I’m hopeful that we’ll find some ways to continue working together in my new role. If you need anything, feel free to get in touch with me. Looking forward to it! Best,

[Your Name]

For The Person Who Started The Same Day As You Plenty of companies arrange casual “get to know you” activities for new hires who are starting on the same day. But, if your new employer doesn’t do that? It’s not a bad idea to reach out to your fellow newbie–after all, he or she is truly the only one who can sympathize with your new job jitters! Hey [Name], My name is [Your Name] and I’m getting started as a [job title] here. I hear it’s both of our first day, so I thought I’d reach out and make an introduction. Us newbies need to stick together, right? Let me know if you ever need someone to help you wander around aimlessly until you find the break room (yes, this is me admitting that I already got lost . . . twice!). Wishing you all the best as you get up to speed–we’re in the same boat! [Your Name]

For The Whole Office If you work for the type of company that makes an office-wide announcement via email on your first day, this is your opportunity to respond to that message and make an awesome first impression. Bonus points if you came prepared with some sweet treats to keep by your desk. Hey everybody, Thanks so much for the warm welcome! I’m so looking forward to working with all of you and getting to know everyone a little bit better. With that in mind, don’t hesitate to swing by my desk, grab a [candy or treat], and say, “Hey!” See you soon,

[Your Name] I know that starting a new job can be nerve-wracking, and it becomes even more anxiety-inducing when you’re constantly reminded how important it is that you start with a bang.

