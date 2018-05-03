The black men arrested at Starbucks just did something incredible

Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson have now settled with the city of Philadelphia after they were arrested at a local Starbucks for sitting in the cafe without ordering anything, reports the Chicago Tribune. The April 12th incident reminded many just how much racial profiling is alive in America. But the two men have announced that they wanted some good to come from the incident. So instead of suing the city for compensation, they have agreed to settle for $1 each–and the promise that the city will provide $200,000 for a young entrepreneurs program. Announcing the deal, Robinson said: