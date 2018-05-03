Giuliani: Trump reimbursed his lawyer for Stormy Daniels hush money

The president allegedly repaid Michael D. Cohen, his personal lawyer, for the $130,000 hush money Cohen paid to Stormy Daniels to keep her from talking about her affair with the president, according to former N.Y.C. mayor Rudy Giuliani, reports the New York Times. Giuliani, who is now on Trump’s legal team dealing with the Russia investigation, made the claim in an interview with Sean Hannity, saying “the president had reimbursed [Cohen] over a period of several months.”