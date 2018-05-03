Xiaomi has filed for its much-anticipated IPO

The Chinese smartphone giant has filed to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the South China Morning Post reports. It’s unknown at what amount the shares will be offered or how many will be available, but the Post says the company is hoping to raise $10 billion for a valuation of $100 billion. Many people best know Xiaomi for their phones–that sometimes look a lot like iPhones–but Xiaomi also operates its own retail business and a host of internet services, including streaming and payments. Many industry experts expect Xiaomi’s IPO to be the biggest of 2018. Currently, a date for its planned IPO has not been made public.