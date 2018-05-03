Xiaomi has filed for its much-anticipated IPO

The Chinese smartphone giant has filed to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the South China Morning Post reports. It’s unknown at what amount the shares will be offered or how many will be available, but the Post says the company is hoping to raise $10 billion for a valuation of $100 billion. Many people best know Xiaomi for their phones–that sometimes look a lot like iPhones–but Xiaomi also operates its own retail business and a host of internet services, including streaming and payments. Many industry experts expect Xiaomi’s IPO to be the biggest of 2018. Currently, a date for its planned IPO has not been made public.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens