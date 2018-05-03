Watch out, Alexa! Google is catching up to Amazon in the smart home wars

Smart home device makers have become much more supportive of Google Assistant and the Google Home speaker over the past few months. Google now says its voice assistant can control over 5,000 smart home devices –up from 1,500 devices in January–and the company claims to be working with “every major device brand” in the United States, covering a wide range of categories from security systems to dishwashers to robotic vacuums.

While it’s unclear exactly what caused the surge in device support for Google, the company released a much cheaper version of its Home speaker last fall and has gained ground on Amazon in market share. Google has also aggressively promoted Assistant at industry trade shows such as CES and SXSW in hopes of getting device makers and developers on board.

In January, Amazon boasted of 4,000 smart home device integrations for its Alexa voice assistant, but hasn’t updated that figure since. Regardless of who’s ahead, the rivalry has created a steeper hill for other companies like Apple and Samsung to climb as they try to build up their own voice assistants. Both companies list about 200 supported devices on their respective HomeKit and SmartThings connected home platforms.