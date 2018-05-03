Stephen Colbert’s Facebook dating video is the best ad Tinder could hope for

At its F8 conference, Facebook announced it was getting into the dating game. The news caused Match.com’s stock to drop—and the late-night circuit to have a field day.
While no one knows what the new feature will look like yet, Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show gave us a sneak peak on Wednesday night’s episode anyway. It’s true that most of us are not immune to some light Facebook stalking before a date, but then going on an actual first date with someone you know exclusively through whatever weird memes and misguided attempts at political engagement they post on Facebook may be the best reason to keep your Tinder account active.