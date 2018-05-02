Well, that was quick! MoviePass brings back movie-a-day plan

If you’ve been attracted to the idea of MoviePass, a service that lets you watch multiple films a month for less than the price of a single movie ticket, you may have been confused in recent weeks by the plans on offer.

The startup had been selling a one-movie-a-day plan for $9.95 a month. Then last month, it switched to four a month for the same price, but only with a three-month commitment–with a bonus of a three-month iHeartRadio subscription. But as I wrote last week, the details of that plan appeared to conflict with the official MoviePass terms of service. And when I received my new MoviePass card in the mail earlier this week, I noticed the actual language on the form that came with the card—which said I was entitled to a film a day.

Many had worried that the company’s business model was in trouble, and that MoviePass was being forced to entirely abandon the movie-a-day plans. Now, it appears the company has reverted back, once again offering plans that cover one movie per day for $9.95 per month. Confusingly, it also has a three-movies-a-month plan for $7.95 a month.

MoviePass says people shouldn’t worry. “We never planned to abandon the flagship product that everybody loves,” MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe tells Variety. “Any time we’ve done a promotional package, we’ve taken the monthly plan off our site.”