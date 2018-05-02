Cambridge Analytica’s Major Players: Where Are They Now?

Cambridge Analytica and various affiliated companies in the US and UK have announced they’re shutting down amid controversy over their role in Donald Trump’s campaign, acquisition of data from Facebook and suggesting on tape the company could perform dirty tricks for clients. The companies will begin bankruptcy proceedings in the US and similar proceedings in the UK, saying it’s impossible for them to continue operations after the scandals drove away customers and suppliers. Parent company SCL Group will also shut down, the Wall Street Journal reports .

“Despite the Company’s precarious financial condition, Cambridge Analytica intends to fully meet its obligations to its employees, including with respect to notice periods, severance terms, and redundancy entitlements,” the company said in a statement.

But what’s become of the major players at Cambridge Analytica?

Alexander Nix, who cofounded Cambridge Analytica as an affiliate of the British firm SCL Group, was suspended as CEO in March. That came after the UK’s Channel Four aired video of him offering, to an undercover reporter posing as a wealthy Sri Lankan looking to back political candidates, to entrap rivals and have them seduced by “Ukrainian girls.” He’s now on the board of directors of a new firm called Emerdata, alongside Rebekah and Jennifer Mercer, daughters of billionaire, CA cofounder and conservative megadonor Robert Mercer.

Nigel Oakes, who cofounded SCL Group in 2005, told the Wall Street Journal the company intends to cease operations. Oakes, now in his 50s, was briefly famous in his youth in the UK when he was linked romantically to Lady Helen Windsor, of the British royal family. He’s been involved in what he’s called “behavioral influence” operations since at least the early 1990s, when he boasted of using “the same techniques as Aristotle and Hitler” to influence people emotionally. His next steps are unclear.

Aleksandr Kogan, the Cambridge University lecturer who reportedly helped Cambridge Analytica harvest Facebook data on millions of US users through psychological quiz apps given under the guise of a research project, remains at the university. It has reportedly asked Facebook’s help in confirming that Kogan didn’t pass along university data or use university resources to aid Cambridge Analytica.

Mark Turnbull, managing director of Cambridge Analytica and SCL Elections, was also caught on tape in the undercover report that led to Nix’s suspension. “I’m a master of disguise,” he said at one point, suggesting he could help in entrapment plans. It’s unclear what his next plans are, but they likely won’t be at the University of Exeter, where the BBC reports he had an honorary fellowship revoked after the tape aired.