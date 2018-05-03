When It Comes To AI, Facebook Says It Wants Systems That Don’t Reflect Our Biases

But with the power of this technology–especially at the scale of Facebook and its 2 billion users–comes responsibility, says Facebook data scientist Isabel Kloumann, and particularly the need to mitigate against bias creeping into its AI systems. Of course, the need for Facebook to take more responsibility for its technology has been front and center in the wake of its many security- and privacy-related controversies in recent weeks and months.

Taking responsibility for handing AI can’t, and won’t, happen automatically. It’ll take Facebook, and the countless other companies that are increasingly relying on AI across many industries taking proactive steps to, as she put it today at F8, Facebook’s developers conference, building fair and unbiased algorithms. And that begins with ensuring that the teams behind those systems are themselves as diverse as possible. “If AI only learned from a small group,” Kloumann says, “we will only see a narrow view.”

Even such efforts to increase diversity are difficult, she adds, because everyone has their own unconscious biases. For example, no one can eliminate the way they see other people–their skin color, their weight, their gender, and so on. And whatever associations with things we may have, they’re no doubt different from the people around us. “We need to understand and mitigate our biases,” Kloumann says, “so we don’t pass them on [and] so our AI can do better.”

That’s why Facebook uses an external review process to bring in a multitude of voices that help the company ensure there’s an ethical framework to its AI systems–people with expertise that ranges from technology to social science and beyond. The goal? To make sure Facebook’s AI systems have the most positive impact on people, Kloumann says.

Avatars and jobs

As it advances its social virtual reality technology, Facebook is trying to build more realistic avatars, and it’s relying on AI to assist with that. But in order to have the most diverse range of possible avatars, it needs to train its AI on a huge diversity of actual faces, she explains.

That means doing substantial manual training–adding labels by hand to the many attributes our faces have–things like hair, skin color, mouth shapes, and so on. Facebook needs to make sure those labels are accurate and unbiased.