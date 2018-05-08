Yes, You Can Use A Job Offer As Leverage For A Raise Or Promotion

A recruiter reaches out to you, or perhaps a friend tells you her company is looking for someone with your skills. You’re not actively job searching, but you’re interested enough to accept the introduction. One conversation leads to another, and before you know it, you’ve got a job offer in hand.

What now? The thing is, you actually like your job, and you aren’t trying to leave. But you are ready to take on more responsibility at work–ideally with a higher title and salary–and this might just be the perfect leverage to ask for it. After all, someone else is bidding for your talent.

Many career coaches are wary about advising people to parlay job offers into raises or promotions: What if your boss reacts negatively? Or just says, “Sorry, there’s nothing we can do for you right now”? For starters, never bluff. You’ve always got to be prepared to actually take the job (Plan B) in case your request for a sweetened deal out of your current organization (Plan A) backfires. But as long as both outcomes would leave you happier than sticking with status quo (Plan C), the rest is sheer strategy.

Here’s what it takes to play your cards right, in this order.

1. Show That You Weren’t On The Prowl

Conveying your loyalty is paramount. No employer wants to advance an employee who’s been out there actively pursuing other opportunities. So begin your pitch by explaining that you’ve had an offer or expression of interest, but that it came more or less out of the blue.

Just paint yourself as a loyal employee who’s seen as an attractive hire by someone else. That means you’ll want to share why the other firm came after you, and what credentials of yours they’re particularly interested in. This can help you start the conversation–and keep it focused the entire time–on the skills and expertise you bring to the table.

2. Build The Case For Your Value

Next, tell your boss flat-out that you aren’t interested in leaving, but the new offer has given you a chance to reflect on your value, and you are wondering if your present employer can match what you’ve been offered or at least provide something comparable.