4 Appropriate Times To Ask For A Raise

We all want to earn as much money at our jobs as possible. After all, the higher our income, the more opportunities we have to save for retirement , put our kids through college, and afford life’s many luxuries. And if you’re underpaid, it absolutely makes sense to fight for a raise and get the salary you deserve.

But what if you do your research and discover that your salary actually is in line with what professionals with your job title are making in your area of the country? Does that mean that you should settle for your current wage, or make the case for more money?

It’s a less clear-cut scenario than the former, but if your performance is solid, you might manage to snag an increase, even if your earnings are already pretty fair. Here are a few scenarios, in particular, where it pays to have that conversation.

1. You Haven’t Gotten A Raise In Quite Some Time

Some companies give out pay increases annually. Others award raises based on merit. And then there are those employers who rank their staff members and reward only those with the highest ratings with more money. No matter your company’s policy, if it’s been more than a year since you’ve gotten a pay boost, you’re a strong performer, and you’ve taken on a greater amount of responsibility in the interim, then you have every right to approach your boss and request an increase. But if your last raise happened not so long ago, it pays to hold off on that conversation to avoid backlash.

2. You Can Show How You’ve Saved The Company Money Or Actively Increased Revenue

If you’re earning a decent wage for your position and industry, you’ll need to make a strong case for eking out more money from your employer. But if you can prove, with data, that you’ve saved the company money, your manager might agree that you deserve extra compensation. The same holds true if your direct actions have resulted in an uptick in revenue — in that case, your boss might push to give you a tiny piece of those profits.