Girl Scouts respond to BSA: We’ll remain the “first choice” for girls

The Boy Scouts have started accepting girls into their ranks, changing their name to Scouts BSA to reflect the change. The new recruiting demographics puts the former Boy Scouts squarely in competition with the Girl Scouts of the USA, with both vying for young scouts.

In the wake of the news, we reached out to the Girl Scouts of the USA for comment. While the Boy Scouts’ motto might be “be prepared,” the Girl Scouts say they are more than ready. After all, they have been honing leadership skills in young women for over 100 years. They have some 50 million alumni, and a LinkedIn page to connect them all. And let’s not forget the cookies. In short, the Girl Scouts say they are not scared of a little competition.

Here’s the full statement from Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA: