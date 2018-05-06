This Former Netflix HR Exec’s Culture-Focused Interview Questions

From 2000 to 2008, I worked on the human resources team that built Netflix’s much-lauded culture, and since then I’ve assembled powerful teams from scratch at a number of other organizations. These days I’m in charge of people and culture at a Canadian tech company that’s been named one of the country’s top small and mid-size employers for three years running. In my experience, there’s a lot that goes into building a strong work culture, but it all starts at the hiring stage.

So with that in mind, here are a few interview questions I ask job candidates in order to hire team members who’ll help build a supportive, healthy, high-performing culture.

Related: Three Types Of Work Culture And How To Hire For Each Of Them

Questions About Motivation (Minus Pay)

Like most companies, we’re interested in candidates who are passionate about our purpose and treat the interview process as a two-way street–they’re interviewing us as much as we’re interviewing them. So while of course we offer competitive compensation, I try to design interviews to probe for candidates’ deeper motivations. (And if pay is a primary discussion topic during initial interview rounds, it’s a bright red flag for us.) Here are a few:

Based on what you’ve seen, what are a few areas where you’d focus in this role in order to address problems you believe exist today, or that we might encounter later?

If you join the team, what would you tell your friends or family about why you chose to work here?

Why are you passionate about our market and what we’d be building together?

Related: Meet The Woman Who Created Netflix’s Enviable Work Culture

Questions About Entrepreneurial Thinking

The best work cultures encourage–and even require–entrepreneurial mind-sets of every team member, not just those in senior positions. We’re not here to tell employees exactly how to spend their time; micromanagement is a culture killer. Instead, we expect to see initiative at every level, including the entry level, and do our best to set these expectations during the interview process. The goal is to show candidates our culture of possibility and creative exploration.

Still, people tend to take initiative in different ways; some employees are overt about sharing their ideas in large groups, while others prefer to outline their thoughts and collaborate in smaller settings or on Slack. Either style works great as long as they lead to fresh perspectives. These are a couple of interview questions we ask to see if a candidate is likely to take initiative, no matter how they might choose to do so: