Hulu reveals 20 million subscribers in its appeal to advertsiers

Hulu has added 3 million subscribers since January, and now has more than 20 million users in the United States. That’s still well behind Netflix, which reported 55 million paid U.S. subscribers in April, though Hulu is now growing at a faster clip. (Netflix added 1.96 million U.S. subscribers last quarter.)

The company revealed the subscriber numbers during its annual Upfront event, where it tries attract more advertisers for the year to come. To that end, Hulu also made several product announcements:

Offline video downloads are coming sometime over the next year, with the option to embed advertisements.

are coming sometime over the next year, with the option to embed advertisements. Hulu’s live TV service will soon support dynamic ad insertion, presumably allowing for more targeted ads.

will soon support dynamic ad insertion, presumably allowing for more targeted ads. Hulu is adding more original programming , including a Four Weddings and a Funeral limited series from Mindy Kaling and a comedy from Ramy Youssef. And no surprises here, but The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a third season.

, including a Four Weddings and a Funeral limited series from Mindy Kaling and a comedy from Ramy Youssef. And no surprises here, but The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a third season. In a deal with DreamWorks Animation, upcoming feature films will stream exclusively on Hulu. The service will also carry older films such as Shrek.

Also worth noting: Hulu says 78% of its viewing occurs on TV devices in the living room. Netflix recently came to a similar conclusion, showing how TV still dominates even in the streaming video age.