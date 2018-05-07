4 VCs Share How To Change Their Minds About Funding Your Startup

VCs say no a lot–it’s just part of the job. But sometimes a “we’ll pass” can be converted into a “let’s check back in later.” Here’s what four investors say it takes to change their minds after initially declining to back a company.

Hit The Milestones You Said You Would

“Progress on key milestones is the No. 1 way for me to change my no to yes answer, particularly when the CEO says what she’s going to do and then does it,” says Rachel Sheinbein, venture partner at Lemnos. “I don’t say no or yes usually in the first meeting, either,” she adds. “In the actual meeting, my tendency is to decide on a deal early, but I try to counter my brain’s normal M.O. by listening and not deciding.”

As long as a pitch doesn’t include any “total disqualifiers,” Sheinbein tries to keep an open mind. If a company isn’t ready for funding quite yet, she makes a conscious effort to not write it off for good. Founders who clearly share what they’re hoping to accomplish in the months ahead can always go back to investors to remind them of those goalposts after surpassing them.

Show Market Traction

There are other ways to change VCs’ minds than just meeting your own objectives, says Ben Joffe, partner at SOSV, all of which all relate in some way to risk reduction or rising potential. “So it’s rarely about what you said but more about what you did,” he notes. “For instance: Now your prototype works, you found early customers, you have a new amazing cofounder or team member.”

“The only case where it’s ‘only words’,” Joffe continues, “would be if you made a significant change to your strategy with the same product–but even that would have much more impact if you went to validate it with potential customers.” In other words, VCs have a few different ways to assess a company’s market traction. “Other ‘external’ things could be that a technology is trending (‘let’s call ourselves AI or blockchain’), or there have been notable acquisitions in the space,” Joffe explains. “As Yoda said to Luke, ‘Difficult to see, always in motion is the future.'”

Build The Relationship

“Most relationships between VCs and entrepreneurs develop organically over a long period of time,” says Nan Li, partner at Obvious Ventures. Getting to yes is certainly about a startup’s business model, but it’s also a question of diligent relationship building across a long series of interactions, from “including conference events, informal catchups, email updates, and, of course, pitch meetings,” Li explains.