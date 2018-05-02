How Countries “Outsource” Electronic Surveillance And Threaten Privacy

One might assume that countries like the United States and United Kingdom simply collect data on citizens through their own mass surveillance systems. Many governments around the world, however, work in concert to maintain intelligence sharing partnerships that allow them to pool their mined electronic communications. In a new report titled “Secret Global Surveillance Networks: Intelligence Sharing Between Governments and the Need for Safeguards,” Privacy International describes these partnerships as the outsourcing of surveillance. In “allowing governments to bypass domestic constraints on their surveillance activities,” the watchdog group says that the partnerships can “contribute to, or facilitate, serious human rights abuses, such as unlawful arrest or detention, or torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.”

Depending on the countries’ specific intelligence sharing arrangements, most anything can be shared, says Edin Omanovic, Privacy International’s State Surveillance Programme Lead. The system’s trove includes information like raw internet and phone data, intelligence reports about individuals, watchlists, information about intelligence gathering techniques, information about encryption and decryption techniques, and more.

“Basically anything you would imagine an intelligence agency collecting,” Omanovic explains. “But obviously some arrangements are closer than others, so, for example, the U.S. has a closer intelligence-sharing relationship with the U.K. and other countries in the Five Eyes than other countries.”

The report, gleaned from research with 40 partners reaching out to oversight bodies in 42 countries, lays out the appearance and depth of these intelligence sharing partnerships. It also dives into the partnerships’ legality and existing oversight, which is quite weak. In all, only 21 oversight organizations sent Privacy International information on these intelligence sharing arrangements from their respective governments.

Omanovic says that few people actually think of this intelligence sharing network. This, he says, is because it was designed to be a secretive system. Many countries exhibit varying levels of trust between one another, which influences their level of cooperation.

“Certainly when it started post-Second World War, [NATO allies] foresaw that they would be able to share collection capabilities from satellite interception,” says Omanovic. ‘And because those agreements were there, it’s just kind of mutated into mass-scale internet surveillance in a way they would have never foreseen.”

The very nature of how the internet works has, according to Omanovic, helped this intelligence-sharing system expand and thrive. Since the internet is global, flowing through various nodes in many countries, the governments involved in intelligence sharing can easily pick up internet traffic from various points.