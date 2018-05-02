The Boy Scouts aren’t the Boy Scouts anymore

In response to its changing membership, the Boy Scouts of America announced on Wednesday that it has a new name: Scouts BSA. While the parent organization will still be called the Boy Scouts of America, the Boy Scouts program—which is aimed at 11- to 17-year-olds—will now be known as Scouts BSA. That’s right, they aren’t boy scouts anymore, but the more inclusive scouts. The change will take effect next February, according to NBC .

The name change will not affect the gender-neutral Cub Scouts program, which will keep its name.

Last year, BSA announced girls could join its ranks. It also opened previously closed doors to gay and transgender children. Per NBC, more than 3,000 girls have joined roughly 170 Cub Scout packs, so far.

While the organization is making strides to be more inclusive, the scouting program itself will reportedly still be divided along gender-lines, with boys and girls pursuing merit badges and Eagle Scout opportunities separately.

The name change comes amid strained relations between the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. As girls join the scouting group formerly known as Boy Scouts, this leaves the Girl Scouts in a the odd position of having to compete for members. Last August, the Girl Scouts, issued a statement saying that “only Girl Scouts has the expertise to give girls and young women the tools they need for success.” Both groups will be ramping up membership drives as they try to lure girls in to their troops, including Scouts BSA’s new “Scout Me In” program that was also announced today.