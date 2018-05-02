Under Armour Launches Real-Time Steph Curry Mobile Trivia Game

This game doesn’t start at tip-off of the next game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. It starts when Steph Curry nails his first three pointer. Steph IQ is Under Armour’s shot at combining the popularity of HQ’s real-time mobile trivia with the second-screen habits of NBA fans while watching playoff games.

As soon as that ball swishes, players get a notification and there’s a short countdown to join in. Game host Bdot explains the game, hypes the day’s big prize, then kicks things off with a series of eight multiple choice questions, each on a 10-second timer. Get a question wrong, you’re out. Get all the questions right, you split the prize pool with other winners and are eligible for the main prize through a live raffle. The prizes include a fresh pair of Curry 5s and $10,000 in Under Armour store credit.

The timing couldn’t be better for the brand, which undoubtedly was hoping to roll out the game sooner, but Curry just returned to action last night (for the Warriors 121-116 game two win) for the first time since March 23 due to injury. The hype surrounding Curry stepping back on the court will only help potential excitement for a mobile game named for the Warriors star.

Under Armour’s head of global consumer engagement and digital marketing Jim Mollica says the goal was to find an unconventional way to engage people in real time during the pinnacle of the NBA season, when all eyes are on Stephen Curry and his title favorite Warriors. “Steph IQ is one of the first ever mobile games triggered by an athlete’s live performance that marries the physical and digital experience of watching a sporting event,” says Mollica. “We’re using technology and trends in consumer behavior to elevate the dual screen viewing habits and the way fans tune in and engage with Curry’s performance.”

Nikki Shum-Harden, SVP of client partnerships at RED Interactive, the agency behind the game, says going to where fans are during games–on mobile–while tapping into consumer FOMO and interest in exclusivity were key drivers of the approach. “We knew that an appointment-based mobile application would increase urgency and inspire the target audience to both play Steph IQ and seek out the Curry 5,” says Shum-Harden. “And tying the experience to the NBA playoffs and Steph Curry’s first successful three-point shot provided a culturally relevant time frame for activation and continuous gameplay.”