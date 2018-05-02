Facebook commits to political bias review and civil rights audit

The social media giant is bringing in two outside advisors to review and audit whether the company has any bias against conservative views and what impacts the social media network has on underrepresented communities and communities of color, reports Axios. The review and audit are being carried out in response to allegations the network discriminates against minority groups and censors conservative voices.
Laura Murphy, the director of the ACLU’s Washington legislative office will carry out the civil rights audit and advise Facebook on its best path forward in regards to underrepresented minority groups. Former Arizona Republican Senator Jon Kyl will conduct the review into whether Facebook has a bias against conservative voices. The company has previously been accused of suppressing conservative content via its “Trending Topics” feature.