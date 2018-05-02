Controversial biotech CEO found dead in flotation tank

Aaron Traywick, the 28-year-old founder of biotech startup Ascendance Biomedical, was found floating face down in a sensory deprivation tank in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, reports the Daily Mail. While police are still investigating his death, they say no foul play is suspected so far. Traywick was something of a maverick in the biotech circle, who once injected himself on Facebook Live with his company’s herpes drug in an attempt to speed up FDA approval. The tank Traywick was found in was housed in a spa that offers meditation flotation therapy where a person lies in a shallow, sensory-free pool that is heated to their body temperature.
