The tree Trump and Macron planted has been placed in quarantine

The pair planted the tree in the South Lawn of the White House last week when the French president came for a visit. The tree, a gift from the French president, originally came from Belleau Wood in France, the site of a World War I battle where almost 2,000 American soldiers died. But shortly after the tree was planted by the presidents, reporters noticed it had vanished, leaving many wondering why.

Now, as Reuters reports, we know. The tree was dug up after the photo shoot and placed in quarantine, as all foreign agriculture must be, so it can be checked for parasites that could damage the native plant species around the White House. When Trump and Macron planted the tree its roots were safely sealed in plastic. After the tree passes quarantine it will be returned to the South Lawn.